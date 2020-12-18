Repeal ‘Harmful’ Farm Laws: 10 Economists Write To Agri Minister

Ten senior economists from various institutions have written a letter to Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, demanding that the three recently enacted farm laws be repealed. They have claimed the farm laws are "fundamentally harmful".

In the letter, accessed by ThePrint, the economists say the laws are not in the interests of small and marginal farmers, and state, “We believe that the Indian government should repeal the recent farm acts which are not in the best interests of the small and marginal farmers of the country, and about which a broad section of farmer organisations have raised very critical objections".