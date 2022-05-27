Delhi, UP To See Rise in Temperature Today, Monsoon To Hit Kerala Early

A cloudy day in Lucknow witnessed on Tuesday.
(Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar)
Delhi will see a slight increase in temperature after having experienced pleasant weather for a few days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to fall to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 27 May.
Haryana's Gurgaon will also witness a high 40 degrees Celsius, said The Weather Channel (TWC).
Heatwave conditions are forecast over Rajasthan on Thursday, especially in the west, with mercury in Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar shooting up to 42 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from The Weather Channel.)
Kerala, the state that usually receives its first monsoon on 1 June, has, for the first time in a decade, been forecast to witness rainfall on 27 May.
"The monsoon onset conditions in Kerala are currently favourable. The actual onset is likely to occur on 27 May, with a model error of four days. The monsoon has already progressed up to the Sri Lankan region," an IMD regional official in Thiruvananthapuram told TWC.
"Isolated showers are predicted over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and interior Karnataka," said TWC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)