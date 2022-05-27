Delhi, UP To See Rise in Temperature Today, Monsoon To Hit Kerala Early

Kerala, the state that usually receives its first monsoon on 1 June, has, for the first time in a decade, been forecast to witness rainfall on 27 May.

"The monsoon onset conditions in Kerala are currently favourable. The actual onset is likely to occur on 27 May, with a model error of four days. The monsoon has already progressed up to the Sri Lankan region," an IMD regional official in Thiruvananthapuram told TWC.