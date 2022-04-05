13-Year-Old Boy Kidnaps 8-Year-Old Friend, Beats Him to Death Over Fight: Police

The image is representational.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An eight-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his 13-year-old friend in West Delhi over a fight, say police. The teen beat the boy to death as he "wanted revenge" for a fight that took place between the two a few days ago.
The minor has been arrested, said the police, according to PTI. Police received a PCR call on Saturday, 2 April, around 9 pm from the victim's mother. He was last spotted playing with friends in the afternoon before he went missing.
Based on the statement given by the mother, a case was then registered under sections of kidnapping and the accused teenager was questioned.
The DCP added that the dead body and victim's mobile phone were recovered from a jungle in Sohati village.
The accused was booked for murder and sent to an observation home. The officer informed, "We have apprehended the boy and he along with his family members are being questioned further. Due counselling is being done."
The probe revealed that the juvenile accused had plotted to assault the victim 'to settle scores' and allegedly fled when the victim died during the assault.
(With inputs from PTI.)
