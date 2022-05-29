Teen Rape Victim Dies by Suicide Amid ‘Compromise’ Talks With Family of Accused

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur village in Bareilly district died by suicide while her family was trying to strike a compromise with the family of the youth who had allegedly raped her.
The accused's family wanted an undertaking from the girl's family saying there would not be any case filed in the future and that the accused would marry the girl after she attained the age of marriage.
The deceased girl's brother said, "My sister had been depressed ever since the assault on 22 May by a neighbour when he saw her alone at home. All of us were away that day. She wanted our parents to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) and charge him with rape. She was aghast when she heard about the 'settlement' that was being discussed," The Times of India reproted.
"She couldn't carry the burden of the humiliation anymore," the brother added.
Police said that they have lodged a case and the accused who claims to be a juvenile has been sent to the juvenile home while police is verifying the claims.
Police added that the girl's family didn't approach to file a case before the girl died by suicide.
(with inputs from The Times of India)
