Former UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati Convicted in Chitrakoot Rape Case

Seventeen witnesses were produced by the prosecution in the case.

As per the complainant, the minister and his accomplices had been raping her since October 2014. But she decided to complain against them after they tried to molest and rape her minor daughter in July 2016, The Wire reported.

The court will announce the sentence for the convicts on 12 November.

Meanwhile, the other accused – Vikas Verma, Amarendra Singh alias Pintu, Chanderpal, Rupeshwar alias Rupesh – were acquitted due to paucity of evidence against them.