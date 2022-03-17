Driver Accuses UP Police of Harassment, Sets Himself on Fire; Condition Critical

The driver also alleged that local goons would harass and beat him with the connivance of the station house officer (SHO), and that they would take bribes of Rs. 2,500 from him every month.
(Photo: The Quint)
A taxi driver set himself on fire on Wednesday, 16 March, inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh, saying that he was forced to take such a step because of constant police harassment.
The incident took place in the premises of the Gauriphanta Kotwali police station in Lakhimpur Kheri. The man, named Shivam Gupta, allegedly poured kerosene on himself and set himself ablaze on Wednesday night.
Thirty-year-old Gupta alleged that he took such a step after policemen from the Gauriphanta Kotwali police station seized his taxi.
Police and locals attempted to rescue the man by wrapping a blanket around him. However, by the time they managed to douse the flame, the man was severely burnt.
After news of the incident spread, there was a stir in Kotwali. The superintendent of police Sanjeev Suman left for the hospital to meet the taxi driver.
Suman said in his statement that Gupta had alleged that three to four people were harassing him constantly by not permitting him to drive his Tata Magic taxi, and that they were backed by the local police.
"The SHO of the Gauriphanta Kotwali police station has been suspended," the SP said, adding, "An investigation by an additional SP has been ordered to look into the matter and cases will be filed against the accused persons."
