Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Supreme Court, Rushed to LNJP Hospital

Supreme Court of India.
(File Photo: IANS)
A 50-year-old man attempted self-immolation near the new building of the Supreme Court in the national capital on Friday, 21 January, the Delhi Police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 2 pm, reported IANS. The grievously injured man was immediately rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) by police personnel.
Doctors attending on him told IANS that the condition of the injured man is stated to be stable. "He has received only minor burn injuries. Only his hair and clothes had caught fire," one of the doctors said.
He further said that the man is currently under observation.
Hospital sources said that the man was identified as Rajbhar Gupta, a resident of Noida. Meanwhile, a crime team of Delhi Police had reached outside the Supreme Court and was collecting evidence from the spot.
