With Tarun Gogoi’s Death, Assam Loses One Of Its Tallest Leaders

Gogoi was one of Assam’s tallest Congress leaders and its longest-serving chief minister. The Quint Following post-COVID-19 complications, Tarun Gogoi was put on ventilation since his admission at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on 2 November. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint) India Gogoi was one of Assam’s tallest Congress leaders and its longest-serving chief minister.

Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader from Assam, Tarun Gogoi, passed away on Monday, 23 November due to post COVID-19 complications.

One of Assam's tallest leaders, Gogoi was instrumental in making massive gains for the Congress party in Assam.

Assam's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

Tarun Gogoi was born in 1936 into an ethnic Assamese Tai-Ahom family at the Rangajan Tea Estate in the state's Jorhat district. His father was a medical practitioner at the tea estate while his mother was the younger sister of renowned Assamese poet Ganesh Gogoi. He graduated from Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat and after that did LLB from Gauhati University. He married Dolly Gogoi in 1972 and have two children - Chandrima, an MBA and Gaurav, who is also a Congress leader and MP. Rising through the ranks, Gogoi led the Congress in Assam to three consecutive electoral victories in the state. In 2012, he became the longest-serving chief minister in the state after serving for 12 consecutive years.

The Tallest Congress Leader In Assam