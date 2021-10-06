TN Local Body Polls: 19.61% Voter Turnout Recorded Until 11 am

In Southern Tamil Nadu, the recent incidents of violence in which four people were beheaded within a span of five days have led to a friction in the districts of Tirunelveli and Dindigul. The elections in Tirunelveli will be held under heavy police posse as the State Election Commission does not want any violence to happen between the Dalit communities and the Thevars in this area.

In Kallakurichi and Villupuram, the district administration has seized unaccounted money that was brought for distribution among the voters. Sources said that money to the tune of more than Rs 25 lakh was seized from several persons in Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts.

In many districts where elections are being held, the commission has directed the police and excise officials to stay alert and to ensure full security during the polls.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)