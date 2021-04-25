Tamil Nadu Imposes Fresh COVID Curbs: Malls, Theatres Shut

(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhtar)
As Tamil Nadu recorded 14,842 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 24 April, the state announced new curbs to control the spread of the virus.
While a complete lockdown on Sunday with a few exceptions had been decided on earlier, the state government on Saturday announced that cinema theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums and meeting halls would not be allowed to function from 4am on 26 April.
It also made e-registration mandatory for those entering Tamil Nadu from different states, except Puducherry, or even abroad.
In an official statement, the government further stated that auditoriums and meeting halls will not be allowed to function. While religious places will remain open, public worshipping will not allowed and daily rituals. Prayers can be conducted with just the staffers.
Vegetable and grocery stores can continue to function. However, those inside commercial malls will be disallowed.
Departmental stores, too, will be allowed to operate without air conditioning and with only 50 percent footfall.
While the state must compulsorily work from home, IT companies can function with 50 percent of its staff.
For travelling, maximum three passengers are allowed inside rental taxis and cabs and two passengers in auto rickshaws, apart from the driver.
The restrictions imposed during the night curfew and Sunday lockdown will continue to remain in force.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
Published: 25 Apr 2021,09:54 AM IST