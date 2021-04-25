Tamil Nadu Imposes Fresh COVID Curbs: Malls, Theatres Shut

As Tamil Nadu recorded 14,842 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 24 April, the state announced new curbs to control the spread of the virus.

While a complete lockdown on Sunday with a few exceptions had been decided on earlier, the state government on Saturday announced that cinema theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums and meeting halls would not be allowed to function from 4am on 26 April.



It also made e-registration mandatory for those entering Tamil Nadu from different states, except Puducherry, or even abroad.