Tamil Nadu Withdraws Over 5000 Cases Against Protesters of CAA, Farm Laws

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to withdraw over 5,000 cases registered against people who protested against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September 2020.

The cases that have been withdrawn also include those filed against the media, those who protested against the Kudankulam atomic plant and the eight-lane road projects in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcement in the Assembly recently.

A total of 5,570 cases have been withdrawn, according to the government order dated 4 September. These include 26 cases registered against the freedom of media and press (that were filed between 2011 and 2021), 2,831 cases for agitations against the farm laws, 2,282 cases over protests against CAA, 405 cases over the eight-lane project, methane, neutrino, etc, and 26 cases filed against people who protested the Kudankulam plant.