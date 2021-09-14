17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

An 18-year-old resident of Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district was found dead in her house in Sathampadi village on Tuesday, 14 September. The NEET aspirant had died by suicide, The News Minute reported, citing the teenaged girl's parents.

K Kanimozhi, who had found the NEET examination questions tough, had been unhappy since she had written the medical entrance test on Sunday, as per her parents, who are both lawyers.

