‘Amassed Rs 27 Crore as Health Minister’: DVAC Books AIADMK’s Vijayabhaskar

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed a case against former Tamil Nadu Health Minister and senior AIADMK leader C Vijayabhaskar, accusing him of illegally acquiring disproportionate assets worth Rs 27 crore during his five-year tenure in the previous Tamil Nadu government led by the AIADMK.

The DVAC registered a case against him and has also named his wife, and further searches were carried out at multiple properties allegedly owned by him and his family on Monday, 18 October.

As per the FIR (First Information Report) registered by the DVAC, Vijayabhaskar and his wife 'illegally' acquired an amount of of Rs 27.22 crore (Rs 27,22,56,736), disproportionate to their known sources of income.