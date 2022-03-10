Tamil Nadu: DMK MP NR Elango's Son Dies in Car Accident, Probe On

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP NR Elango's son, Rakesh Ranganathan, died in a car accident on Thursday, 10 March. At 3.45 am, the car that Ranganathan, 22, was driving crashed in to a divider at Keezhputhupattu near Kottakuppam of Vilupuram district.

Reportedly, he died on the spot.

Ranganathan and his friend were driving along the East Cost Road from Chennai to Puducherry, when the accident took place. Tamil Nadu police is yet to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Ranganathan was driving the car, the police said.