Tamil Nadu: DMK MP NR Elango's Son Dies in Car Accident, Probe On

DMK MP NR Elango's son Rakesh Ranganathan died in a car crash on Thursday, 10 March.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP NR Elango's son, Rakesh Ranganathan, died in a car accident on Thursday, 10 March. At 3.45 am, the car that Ranganathan, 22, was driving crashed in to a divider at Keezhputhupattu near Kottakuppam of Vilupuram district.
Reportedly, he died on the spot.
Ranganathan and his friend were driving along the East Cost Road from Chennai to Puducherry, when the accident took place. Tamil Nadu police is yet to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Ranganathan was driving the car, the police said.
Ranganathan's friend, Vedha Vikas, was shifted to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). His condition is believed to be critical.
A senior police official told The Quint, "We are trying to find out whether the cause of the accident was mechanical failure. An animal could have crossed the road at the time of the accident. We are also probing whether the driver crashed into the divider to avoid hitting the animal."
Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a statement consoling the family of the deceased. Both DMK and AIADMK leaders have expressed their condolences to the MP's family.
