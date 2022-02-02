MK Stalin Writes to 37 Political Leaders, Asks Them To Unite for Social Justice

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
(Photo: The Quint)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin, on Wednesday, 2 February, wrote a letter to 37 leaders of key political parties, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, inviting them to be a part of the All India Federation for Social Justice to ensure 'Everything for Everyone.'
Stalin had announced the launch of the All India Federation for Social Justice on India's 73rd Republic Day on 26 January. He said his purpose was to bring to a common platform all leaders, members of the civil society and like-minded individuals and organisations to strive towards "achieving the principles of federalism and social justice at the national level."
"At this crucial juncture when repressive forces are challenging the progress made in social justice front over decades, it is vital that all the progressive forces join hands to protect the interests of the oppressed," he added.
Stalin said the oppressed must be accorded positive affirmation to enable them to "unshackle centuries of oppression and exclusion from mainstream society." He added that they must take extraordinary steps to eradicate gender and caste discrimination and enable the persons with disability to compete in the mainstream.
He said that the time had come to stand together to achieve these objectives.
"I, therefore, make an earnest appeal to you to nominate appropriate individual(s) from your party as representative(s) to this All India Federation for Social Justice. Only together can we bring real and meaningful social justice to the oppressed," he added.
