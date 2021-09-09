Carbon Dating Reveals 3,200-Year-Old Civilisation in Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Carbon dating results of organic material found from archeological excavations along the River Thamiraparani, in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, reveal that the Thamirabarani civilisation in Tamil Nadu is at least 3,200 years old.
Excavations from Adhichanallur and Korkai, had been earlier proved to belong to the 9th century BCE and 8 BCE respectively, confirming the presence of a mature civilization, now called Tamiraparani.
In view of the findings, Stalin also announced a Rs 15 crore museum in Thirunelveli to exhibit findings from the excavations. The museum will be called Porunai, an ancient name for the Thamirabarani river, The News Minute reported.
The Chief Minister’s Office put out a tweet saying, "History of Indian sub-continent's civilisation should be re-written from Tamil Nadu landscape."
Minister for Industries and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu said, "This scientifically proves Tamil civilisation is as ancient as Indus Valley civilisation. Tamil is a classical language... Now it's scientifically established..that it's an ancient language and there existed a civilisation that was very rich in cultural, trade and industrial activities", NDTV reported.
(With inputs from The News Minute and NDTV)
