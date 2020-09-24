No Proof That Tablighi Foreigners Spread COVID: HC Quashes FIR

They also pointed out that the foreigners tested negative for COVID-19 during their quarantine period from 3 April.

The Bombay High Court quashed the FIR and chargesheet filed against eight Myanmar nationals who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, Live Law reported on Thursday, 24 September.

A bench of Justices VM Deshpande and Justice Amit B Borkar said that there was lack of evidence to prosecute the Myanmar nationals and that it would be an “abuse of the process of the court."

"It is also not disputed that they were kept in isolation from 24.03.2020 till 31.03.2020 under the supervision of Dr Khawaj, NMC Zonal Officer, Mominpura, Nagpur,” the court said, adding that “There is no material on record to prove that applicants had indulged in any act which was likely to spread infection of COVID-19.”