Tablighi Jamaat Caused COVID Spread Among Many: Govt In Parliament

The Union Home Ministry on Monday, 21 September, said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus infection spreading to “many persons.”

In his written reply in the Rajya Sabha, MoS Kishen Reddy said that the Delhi Police held 233 members of the Jamaat and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the headquarters in the capital since 29 March. He also added that the investigation into the matter is underway, reported PTI.