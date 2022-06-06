Delhi: Driver Booked After Video of SUV Hitting a Biker Goes Viral

A video showing a car driver purposefully swerving his vehicle and colliding with a biker, had gone viral on social media. The event occurred early Sunday morning in Delhi, just below the Arjangarh metro station. A 20-year-old motorcycle rider, Shreyansh, was hit in the accident. The victim registered a complaint at the Fatehpur Beri police station.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, said that the police has identified the owner and driver of the SUV. The accused driver is a resident of Neb Sarai and has absconded. The SUV is registered in the name of his mother.

The DCP further added that a case has been registered against the driver under section 307 (attempt to murder).