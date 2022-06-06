Delhi: Driver Booked After Video of SUV Hitting a Biker Goes Viral

The incident was captured and posted by another biker.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing a car driver purposefully swerving his vehicle and colliding with a biker, had gone viral on social media. The event occurred early Sunday morning in Delhi, just below the Arjangarh metro station. A 20-year-old motorcycle rider, Shreyansh, was hit in the accident. The victim registered a complaint at the Fatehpur Beri police station.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, said that the police has identified the owner and driver of the SUV. The accused driver is a resident of Neb Sarai and has absconded. The SUV is registered in the name of his mother.
The DCP further added that a case has been registered against the driver under section 307 (attempt to murder).
The video showed a group of bikers traveling down a street when they became embroiled in an argument with a man driving a Scorpio. One of the group's motorcycles captured the entire event on camera, which showed the car driver purposefully colliding with one of the bikers.
Speaking to the news agency ANI, the victim said, "I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us & started rash driving. He threatened & verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away."
