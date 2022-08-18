Boat With Dismantled Weapons Found in Sea Off Coast of Maharashtra: Report

A suspicious boat with weapons was found in the sea off the Maharashtra coast in Raigad.
(Photo: Twitter)
A suspicious boat with weapons was found in the sea off the Indian coast, near Raigad in Maharashtra.
Security has been tightened in the Raigad district and nearby areas after the boat was found near Harihareshwar beach. A police investigation is underway.
The place where the boat was found is reportedly about 200 kilometres from Mumbai and 170 km from Pune.
According to the local police, an unidentified boat was found at Harihareshwar Beach and a lifeboat found at Bharadkhol in Raigad district, reported ANI.
Police say nobody was present on either of the vessels, and that the Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed of the developments.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with further details.)
