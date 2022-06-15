Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Demolition Drive in Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh. Image of protests used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Supreme Court will hear a plea by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 16 June.
The hearing by the apex court comes two days after the body filed a plea seeking issuance of directions to the state of Uttar Pradesh so that no further demolitions of residential or commercial properties are carried out without following due process.
The plea also seeks directions to ensure that demolition exercise of any nature must be carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws and only after due notice and opportunity of hearing given to each affected person, reported LiveLaw.
The hearing follows a spate of demolition drives being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh administration in Prayagraj and Kanpur over the weekend on properties of those involved in the violence on 10 June over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
The demolitions were carried out citing "illegal constructions" by the authorities.
On Sunday, 12 June, the house of Javed Mohammad, who the police claims to be the key conspirator of the unrest in Prayagraj, was demolished while claiming that the property was illegal.
However, Mohammad's family and lawyer have termed the demolition to be illegal while producing tax receipts for the house and alleging breach of protocol in serving notice to the family ahead of the demolition.