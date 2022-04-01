SC Junks Maha Govt's Plea, Allows CBI to Resume Probe Against Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Friday, 1 April, gave its go-ahead to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissing the Maharashtra government's plea for a court-monitored probe, NDTV reported.

The apex court stated, "We will not even touch this matter."

Last week, the court had termed the legal clash between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Anil Deshmukh a "battle royale", and had ordered a CBI probe into all cases lodged against Singh by the Maharashtra Police.