Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Amid reports of large-scale violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, wonders that if the Muslim identity in India is 'taunted and terrorised,' will it not have a cascading effect in a neighbouring countries where Hindus and Sikhs are in minority?

Citing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the recent onslaught of attacks commercials that celebrate pluralism, Chidambaram illustrates how communally-charged events in India impact Hindus in Bangladesh.