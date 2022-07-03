Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Arguably the most problematic aspect of the new rules is the extent to which it imposes data retention requirements. VPN providers and others would be under an obligation to retain user information for five years or longer. VPNs protect online privacy by masking the users’ IP address and most VPNs do not log any user information. This helps protect internet users from snooping, which is particularly useful when connected to public networks such as at airports, hotels and restaurants. It also helps circumvent internet shutdowns and enables people to stay connected to and, for instance, access information, education, and healthcare. This is particularly important in India. According to Access Now’s report published in April 2022, India was responsible for 106 of the 182 documented internet shutdowns in 2021, making it the internet shutdown capital of the world for the fourth consecutive year."

Raman Jit Singh Chima and Namrata Maheshwari, The Times of India