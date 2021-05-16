Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Stating that a vast majority of the people in the country have reached a point where they have concluded “that they have to rely only on themselves, and their families and friends, to protect their lives”, Chidambaram points out that this is not the Age of Reason. He then goes on to state certain “indisputable facts” and leave it to each individual to decide “who is mainly responsible for this terrible state of affairs”.

Chidambaram’s facts include that the probable demand for vaccine doses was never computed, 5.8 crore doses of vaccines had been exported, much of the health infrastructure additions made in 2020 were dismantled after October 2020 and that there is no IEC (information, education and communication) approach to public health