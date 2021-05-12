Pandemic is So Short, Grief is So Long

Many of us, including the highest level of political leadership of the country, seemed upset when our grief coloured the pages of international publications. We felt belittled when “vultures” feasted on our grief. The same people are silent today when dead bodies are being torn apart by hungry birds and animals because they can’t be cremated or buried. Impoverished family members can’t muster resources or social cache to afford a dignified farewell; Ganga, the ultimate purifier, is accorded that duty. In such scenarios, whither grief?

Yet, we need to talk about it. And many of us are doing so. In the face of impending doom, patients are recording their last battle in images, video clips, or words. Once they bid goodbye, family members are putting out these vignettes as a form of collective mourning. Because personal, ritualistic grieving is denied to them, this novel form of bidding farewell is bringing bereaved families close to each other. On social media, there is a somber wake in progress, punctuating a constant stream of messages seeking help for those who are still alive.