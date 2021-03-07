Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Ravinder Kaur explores the anti-caste, egalitarianism discourse that the farmers’ protests draws upon, and writes in her column for The Indian Express, “These anti-caste ideas were translated into the practice of langar – that invites everyone to eat together; seva (service) and keerat (work/deed) that dignify labour, all of which weaken caste/class hierarchies.”
Kaur opines how those who witness the protest remark on how men and women participate in cooking and cleaning together, how manual labor is performed by many across social hierarchies, and adds,”What is on display are centuries-old ideas which are resonating once again among a people engaged in a contemporary struggle against market deregulations.”
“The solidarity between different caste and occupational groups is still fragile but for now the protest has opened new space for workers and farmers to forge solidarity in their struggle”, writes Kaur.
Swapan Dasgupta writes about the Abbas Siddiqui’s alliance with the Congress and Left in his column for Times of India, and how this alliance could eat into TMC’s Muslim support base and make it a triangular contest ahead of the assembly polls in the state.
Dasgupta notes that the basis of ‘secular politics’ in Bengal is being rejigged and writes, “Muslim politicians had tried to make their mark within parties that claimed to rise above religion. The new trend suggests that with a rising share of the population, the thrust is towards putting the Muslim religious identity in the forefront, with both the Left and Congress also succumbing to the assertiveness of Abbas’ show of Muslim strength”.
P. Chidambaram’s column for The Indian Express talks about the recent US non-profit, Freedom House Report that downgraded India’s democracy from free to ‘partly free’, in the backdrop of what he calls “India’s declining economy”.
Chidambaram opines, “A declining economy and diminishing freedom make for an explosive combination. The slide must be arrested. The farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have chosen one path of resistance. The voters of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu have another path before them”.
SA Aiyar raises the issue of the recent alleged hacks in Mumbai and Telangana by the Chinese causing electric blackouts in his column for Times of India and writes that it, “highlights the need to cleanse India’s thoroughly infiltrated system. It must jail the guilty, sending a lesson to all others. That is a far greater national threat than the farm agitation.”
“The power minister denies a Chinese hand. But a US company, Recorded Future, claimed that Chinese hackers had targeted 10 entities of India’s power grid plus two maritime ports when the company first notified the Computer Emergency Response Team on February 10 of the hacking. India is hardly alone: even the US accuses China of hacking into commercial and national secrets”, notes Aiyar.
Tavleen Singh in her weekly column for The Indian Express writes that countries fare better under liberal democracies, whose economic idea of free market and free enterprise works better than government planning. She adds, “If only PM would learn from the major western countries that liberal democracy and free markets are the two main reasons why they have been role models for half-developed countries like ours.”
Exploring the derelictions of both the Gandhi led Congress party and the BJP-Modi government, Singh writes,“The world has changed. But it seems that it is not just Modi but all our politicians and political parties that have remained stuck in that old time warp”.
Ankita Dwivedi Johri, in her column for The Indian Express writes about the forming of LSTV and RSTV over the years, and recalls the various controversies and challenges that the channels have faced including allegations of censorship. Johri draws from experts who have worked and run the channels to understand the reason behind the merge.
“For over a decade now, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha television channels have been a window into the workings of Parliament. Last week, LSTV and RSTV merged into ‘Sansad TV’, amid criticism from the Opposition”, writes Johri
She writes, “But it is these efforts to be on a par with the private news industry that may have led to the merger of the two channels”.
Amrit Dhillon raises pertinent questions involving the Resident Welfare Associations’s and its rules around staff from marginalised backgrounds, and opines in her article for Times of India that the strict rules are to harass them.
“The real pools of pure concentrated class hatred are the middle class and nothing embodies this hatred, the desire to make the poor invisible, to airbrush them out of the landscape, than Resident Welfare Associations”, she writes.
Dhillon writes that the rules are to “Harass the poor and deny them access to public places. When RWAs see part-time domestic help sitting in the local park, enjoying the winter sunshine and chatting with each other after they finish cleaning someone’s home, the blood bubbles in the brains of these burghers. Some parks have been sealed off totally with locked gates because it offended their sensibilities to see public spaces being enjoyed by the poor.”
Larry Jaggan writes about the Myanmar conflict for The Telegraph noting that the country “remains in the midst of a pro-democracy uprising that continues to challenge the country’s generals more than a month after the military coup.
Jaggan writes about the devastating consequences of the conflict, as well as the arrest of pro-democracy leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and what it would mean for the movement. “While the protesters and the civil disobedience movement are using various tactics on the street to maintain momentum, the strikes are continuing and wreaking havoc on the economy”, notes Jaggan.
Makhan Saikia writes about the Syrian conflict for The Pioneer, and the life-threatening challenges civilians face as they fight for their survival and basic amenities such as food and medicines.
Saikia opines that the failure of “UN-led efforts to bring the warring parties to the negotiation table last month in Geneva has once again brought war clouds over Syria”, and noted that the situation in Syria demands for a new approach with humanitarian concern.
“However, the last year saw the discernible decrease in violent conflicts across the country. But this does not mean that warring groups are retreating. No single rebel group is considering withdrawing from the war zones. The reason behind is that all these groups are backed by strong allies and they want to pursue the war till the fall of the Assad Government”, writes Saikia.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 07 Mar 2021,08:19 AM IST