‘Didn’t the Police Know Their Real Business Was in Azad Maidan?’

A tributary of the Godavari named Kadba flows past Dindori; it has been dammed at Ozarkhed. The enormous reservoir of water glowed in the twilight, surrounded by dense jungles of acacia and jujube. Thick pipelines of water passed through the region, with firewalls at regular intervals to ensure the pressure of the water didn’t burst the pipes. Old clothes were piled on all of them – did people secretly wash their clothes here?

The group of Bhils had been eager to halt for the night near the dam, but their leaders had called to say, no, they had to pass through Nashik. The Kisan Sabha is a formidable organisation, each and every village is allotted to a leader or to their deputy, all the way down the ranks. They are like an army without a uniform, no deviation is permitted.