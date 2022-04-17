Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Nothing like a cup of coffee and your Sunday morning reads.
In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram, explains why several controversies around “food, dress and prayer in Karnataka” have been kicked up and how they form part of a carefully designed campaign to polarise voters before the state Assembly elections of 2023.
Chidambaram writes,
He adds, “Hence, the need to build another narrative that can polarise the voters and attract the majority of the Hindu votes. The BJP has enough evil geniuses who have the capacity to craft state-specific strategies: one such strategy is the deliberate effort to kick up controversies around food, dress and prayer in Karnataka.”
Writing on the recent violence that erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and the hasty demolitions that followed, Tavleen Singh, in her column for The Indian Express states, “What we saw in Khargone was the law of the jungle. The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh defended what happened on the grounds that those who throw stones will have their homes reduced to stones."
Singh asks Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister as to what he would say to "the old lady whose picture appeared on the front page of this newspaper last week?"
She adds, "Hasina Fakhroo is in her sixties and clearly too old to be a rioter, but her house was reduced to rubble before she could prove that it was built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.”
However, stating that the rule of the jungle has often been in use in India, she points out the difference and writes:
Making a case for Muslim citizens to be passing through the most difficult phase in independent India, Asim Ali, in his column for The Telegraph, points out that the “anti-Muslim mobilisation is now organically embedded in the grassroots and is de-linked from the electoral cycle.”
Ali points out that the pessimism about the future of Muslims is worsened by two more realities:
"One, the BJP’s dominance of the country is a long-term phenomenon, demonstrated again and again by its success in the recent assembly elections."
"Two, the democratic institutions of the country — Opposition parties, bureaucracy, media, civil society organizations and, allegedly, the judiciary — do not have the capacity (and sometimes even the will) to as much as slow down the pace of this anti-Muslim juggernaut, let alone stop it."
Further, answering whether Indian Muslims can reach an accommodation with the BJP on a national level, Ali gives three reasons why that is unlikely:
“The only lasting solution to the war in Ukraine and its assault on the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world is peace,” writes Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in his column for The Indian Express.
Guterres explains that apart from the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, the war has also launched a “silent assault on the developing world” and the “crisis could throw up to 1.7 billion people — over one-fifth of humanity — into poverty, destitution and hunger on a scale not seen in decades.”
He adds that while most of the world has displayed its solidarity with Ukraine, "there is no sign of the same support for the 1.7 billion other potential victims of this war."
Calling on the global community to "speak with one voice" and support the UN's plea for peace, Guterres reveals that "the United Nations’ own life-saving operations are under severe strain. The World Food Programme has warned that it faces the impossible choice of taking from the hungry to feed the starving. It urgently needs $8 billion to support its operations in Yemen, Chad and Niger."
With the knot tied between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Upala Sen, in her column for The Telegraph, writes about how Bollywood weddings have impacted the “idea and packaging of marriage”.
Sen writes:
Stating that the Uttar Pradesh election verdict is a “latent function of deep communal and casteist mobilisation…being camouflaged under the garb of development and good governance”, Vivek Kumar, in his column for The Indian Express, explains why the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lost its voters in the recently concluded elections.
Kumar adds, "Then what is the way forward for BSP? The answer lies in the fact that the BSP is not only a political party, it is a social movement. Losing and winning an election is part of the movement and till the gaps in democracy are filled, BSP will remain relevant."
He concludes that the BSP “has to reinvent its old ideology and identify elements which exploit Bahujans in institutions of governance, education, production and social life. It has to repeat its 2007 performance to provide representation to Bahujans in institutions of governance to strengthen democracy.”
In his column for The Telegraph, Sankarshan Kumar analyses the word ‘azaadi’ and what its pursuit means.
Kumar writes:
Further expanding on what 'aazaadi' means for Kumar, he writes, "I do know and understand that my aazaadi to swing my arm stops where your nose begins, that’s understood. Aazaadi is not limitless; conditions apply. But they should be reasonable, naa, those conditions. It cannot be that shouting aazaadi is a good thing for one and a bad thing for another. You want aazaadi to worship your heroes, I want aazaadi to worship mine. You want aazaadi to tear into my heroes, I want aazaadi to rip into yours. Play the game fair, level the field. Then call it a mahotsav, and see what vigour we bring to the celebration of it."
Writing on climate change, Gurbir Singh, in his column for The New Indian Express, points out how climate change, from being the stuff of protests outside company headquarters, has “moved into the boardrooms, as shareholders and investors demand definitive targets to reduce emissions.”
“The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has estimated to limit global warning to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, an average of 6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide will have to be removed each year from the atmosphere by 2050. Currently, only a measly 10,000 tonnes of Co2 have been captured to date,” Singh writes.
Expanding on how litigation has become a valid tool to counter climate change, Singh adds:
Expanding on the social reality of transgenders in India, “loaded with prejudice and disdain”, Sudhirendar Sharma, in his column for The Hindu, writes:
Questioning why transgenders have not been socially accepted, Sharma delves into Hindu mythology and writes, “Going by legend, when Lord Rama was exiled to the forest, he told those following him, “Men and women, please wipe your tears and go away.” Most left but a group of people stayed behind, at the edge of the forest, because they were neither men nor women. They were the transgender persons who waited in the woods for 14 years until Lord Rama returned, which won them a special place in Hindu mythology. Pleased with their devotion, Lord Rama blessed them to bless others on various auspicious occasions such as childbirth and marriage…With the tallest statue of Lord Rama being erected to resurrect mythology, leaving those who were blessed by him to remain unblessed is unfair.”
