Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Writing on the recent violence that erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and the hasty demolitions that followed, Tavleen Singh, in her column for The Indian Express states, “What we saw in Khargone was the law of the jungle. The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh defended what happened on the grounds that those who throw stones will have their homes reduced to stones."

Singh asks Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister as to what he would say to "the old lady whose picture appeared on the front page of this newspaper last week?"

She adds, "Hasina Fakhroo is in her sixties and clearly too old to be a rioter, but her house was reduced to rubble before she could prove that it was built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.”