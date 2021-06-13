Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Journalist Sagrika Ghose, in her piece for The Times of India, lauds the fast scientific discovery of a COVID vaccine and expresses concern of Health Minister’s mild criticism of Ramdev’s anti-doctor remarks.



Stating that Ramdev hasn’t provided evidence on why he is convinced allopathy doesn’t work, she writes: “Disseminating this kind of ‘anti-science’ mindset is a terrible disservice to India and can lead to people venting irrational rage against medical workers.”

She also, however asks: “But why blame only Baba Ramdev?”