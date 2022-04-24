Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"The thing to remember is that risk of severe Covid-19 disease in children is low or near zero and the benefit of attending schools far greater. The harmful effects of the long school closure have already started emerging. Many parents are complaining that their child is unable to focus in school or sit for a few hours. Some have even lost the ability to play on the ground and get tired easily. A recent global report has noted that mental health issues in school kids have doubled in two years of the pandemic."

Chandrakant Lahariya in The Times of India