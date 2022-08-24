TMC Removes Subal Bhowmik As Tripura Party Chief, No Reasons Cited Yet

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TMC Removes Subal Bhowmik As Tripura Party Chief, No Reasons Cited Yet

In the meantime, Rajib Banerjee and Sushmita Devi will be handling the party functioning in the state.
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the All India Trinamool Congress notified the removal of Subal Bhowmik from the post of the party president in Tripura.


(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

While no reasons have been cited yet, a press conference by Rajib Banerjee has been scheduled for 4:30 pm today.

A replacement for the post has not been announced yet.

In the meantime, Rajib Banerjee, the state in charge, and Sushmita Devi, Rajya Sabha MP, will be handling the party functioning in the state.

The press release also added, "All other members of the state committee, state youth committee, state Mahila committee, state SC cell, and the state ST cell shall continue in their positions as is."

Bhowmik is likely to join the Bhartiya Janata Party, where he held the position of the State Vice President earlier.

Bhowmik, a former Congress MLA, had joined the TMC in July last year. Mamata Banerjee had appointed him as the party's state president on April 29, as a part of a 132-member state committee.

