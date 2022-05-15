Dental Surgeon-Turned-Politician: Who Is Tripura's New CM, Manik Saha?

On Sunday, 15 May, Tripura BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Manik Saha took oath as the state's 11th chief minister, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.

The 69-year-old politician, who is also a qualified dental surgeon, was administered the oath of office by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala. He has to be elected to the state Assembly within the next six months to retain his post.

Saha's appointment was protested by Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and minister Ram Prasad Paul, who broke chairs during the BJP's legislative party meeting on Saturday, PTI reported.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Dr Manik Saha ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper," wrote the outgoing CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Twitter.