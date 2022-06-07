Hijab Row: 23 Students Suspended for Staging Protest To Wear Hijab in Mangaluru

The ruling came after a few girl students from a government pre-university college in the coastal district of Udupi approached the High Court after they were banned from attending classes with Hijab as some Hindu students in protest started coming to the college wearing saffron stoles.

The issue had sparked agitations by a section of students with saffron stoles versus Hijab row making headlines in parts of Karnataka earlier this year.

To control the situation, the Government had shut schools and colleges in Karnataka for a week in February.