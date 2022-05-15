Kids Think Mother Is in Hospital: Search On for Those Missing After Mundka Fire

Families took rounds of the building and hospitals, hoping to locate their family members who were missing.
(Ashna Butani/The Quint)
“Her children still think that their mother is admitted to the hospital. They think she will get better and return home,” said the brother of Soni Kumari, 35, who was in the Mundka building that caught fire on Friday, 13 May. Soni is among the 29 that have been reported missing.
The families of the others who are missing have been running from pillar to post, in an attempt to ascertain whether their kin are alive or not.
On Saturday, hoards of people lined up on the main road below the metro line opposite the building where the fire broke out, with shards of broken glass strewn across the road. Embittered family members kept reaching the spot throughout the day, asking for more information about their loved ones.
A tablefan and a slipper among other remains outside the building.
While the government promised the families compensation, those whose kin are missing said that no amount of money can reassure them until they have more information.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg told The Quint that it is difficult to tell what the actual death toll is.
Many of the workers broke the glass and jumped from the building in order to escape the inferno. Similarly, when Soni Kumari called her husband to tell him about the fire, she said that she was trying to climb down using a rope. But her mobile has been switched off since then, said her brother, Praveen Kumar Mishra.
Soni'schildren, aged 8 and 10, think that she is admitted to the hospital and will recover soon
He added that Soni has two children, 8 and 10, who are waiting for her to return home. On Monday morning, the family said that they had still not found her in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, or Safdarjung Hospital. With the hope that she is alive and undergoing treatment in a hospital, they asked officials at Sanjay Gandhi hospital if patients were referred elsewhere too.
The family of 22-year-old Monica said that she could not reach them at the time of the incident. This is because their phones used to be deposited at the office and workers would be given their phones at lunch. The survivors said that this was done so that they do not get distracted and can focus on their work.
Only those who carried their phones despite this rule were able to call their families when the fire broke out.
Komal, an aunt of Monica, said that her niece had been employed there for three months and was working in the packing of cameras. The 22-year-old has three brothers and one sister.
For those waiting outside the building on Saturday evening, the anxieties were running high. Some of them said that they would have to go inside and take the bodies out themselves as the process was taking too long.
On Sunday morning, a relative of Monica said that they were going to make rounds of the building as well as the hospitals.
Narendra, who stayed in Prem Nagar in Delhi, left at 9 am for work like every other day, recalled his mother Rajrani. “He never spoke about his work much but I thought he liked it,” she said. Referring to him as a camera kaarigar (craftsman), she said that he used to make CCTV cameras for a living.
Narendra's family outside Sanjay Gandhi hospital on Saturday
The family was waiting outside the hospital mortuary since Friday night. His uncle Gajraj said, “My sister was shown a few bodies but there were only charred bodies so she could not identify him. They have conducted DNA tests to identify.” His mother added that he had a meeting in the office on the day of the fire.
According to Shazia Parveen, who worked at the company and survived the blaze, the meeting was a motivational speech by the supervisors, where workers were encouraged to do something big.
“Sir was asking us what we can do to take the company… that is when the fire broke out. There were around 300 people inside," said the survivor.
Shazia, who managed to jump out of the building, says she still does not know if her friends survived the fire
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)