‘Stay Within Limits in the Alliance’: Bihar BJP Chief Issues Warning to Ally JDU

The chief of Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar wing, Sanjay Jaiswal, on Monday, 17 January, issued a warning to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party over an online altercation which erupted between the Janata Dal United and BJP last week.
"If you question them by playing Twitter Twitter, then 76 lakh BJP workers of Bihar know how to answer it very well. I'm pretty sure in future we'll all take care of this," Jaiswal wrote in a threatening Facebook post.
The latest crack in the alliance has erupted due to Padma Shri award to a former IAS officer linked with the BJP.
Incidentally, the BJP had also backed the demand, and Jaiswal even went on to file an FIR in the matter, NDTV reported.
However, in Monday's FB post, Jaiswal called the request 'nonsense'.
Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha reportedly reacted to the threat, saying that they will "not back down on our demand and will continue till the award is withdrawn."
(With inputs from NDTV.)