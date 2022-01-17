‘Stay Within Limits in the Alliance’: Bihar BJP Chief Issues Warning to Ally JDU

The chief of Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar wing, Sanjay Jaiswal, on Monday, 17 January, issued a warning to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party over an online altercation which erupted between the Janata Dal United and BJP last week.

"If you question them by playing Twitter Twitter, then 76 lakh BJP workers of Bihar know how to answer it very well. I'm pretty sure in future we'll all take care of this," Jaiswal wrote in a threatening Facebook post.

The latest crack in the alliance has erupted due to Padma Shri award to a former IAS officer linked with the BJP.