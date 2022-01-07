Bihar NTS 2022: Admit cards To Be Released Today

Candidates can download their Bihar NTS 2021-22 admit card from bihar-nts-nmmss.in/ till16 January 2022.
The admit card for the state level national talent search (N.T.S.) examination 2021-22, is going to be released by the Bihar State Council of Educational Research and Training, on 6 January 2022.
Thus, candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can visit the official website of Bihar NTS at bihar-nts-nmmss.in to download their respective admit cards.
Candidates must note that the Bihar NTS 2021-22 admit card is an extremely important document without which no candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam.
Also, the last date to download the admit card from the official website is 16 January 2022. Hence, candidates are advised to download their respective admit cards as soon as possible.
The Bihar NTS 2021-22 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 16 January 2022. Admidst rising COVID-19 Omicron cases in India, candidates must check the official website in case of any changes to the exam date.
Please find a step by step procedure now to download the NTS 2021-22 admit cards with ease.
Visit the official website of Bihar NTS at https://bihar-nts-nmmss.in/
Navigate to the link that reads ‘Candidate Registration and Login’ under NTS exam, on the homepage.
Enter your official log in credentials such as username and password to log in.
Your Bihar NTS 2021-22 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
