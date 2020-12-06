Stand With BJP, Farmers: Sunny Deol on Protests Against Farm Laws

The BJP MP also disassociated himself from actor and activist Deep Siddhu saying that his actions and remarks are his own and that the BJP MP is not related to him in anyway. Siddhu had campaigned for Sunny Deol in the 2019 elections.

“I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government has always thought about the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will reach to a conclusion after holding talks with farmers," he further wrote in the statement put out in Hindi.

As the deadlock over the laws continues, protesting farmers and the Centre are scheduled to meet for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday, 9 December. Talks were also held on Saturday, but were inconclusive.