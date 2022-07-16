'India Like a Brother Country,' Says Sri Lankan Player Amidst Political Crisis
Amidst Sri Lankan crisis, cricketer Chamika Karunaratne shared his experience while trying to get fuel for his car.
Chamika Karunratne showed how he refuelled his car after standing 2 days in the queue for fuel as Sri Lanka battles political unrest.
(Photo: Twitter)
As the political unrest continues in Sri Lanka, the country's cricketer Chamika Karunaratne recently shared an anecdote of how he had to wait 2 days in line to refuel his car amidst the necessary supplies' shortage in the country, reported ANI.
"We have to go for practice in Colombo & to other different places as club cricket season is on but I've been standing in queue for fuel for past 2 days. I got it filled for Rs 10,000 which will last just 2-3 days."
Chamika Karunaratne
Ahead of Asia Cup scheduled for next month, the pacer said he has been unable to attend the practice sessions due to fuel crisis.
Sri Lanka is facing one of the biggest crisis on the economic and political front the country has ever faced since 1948. Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country and resigned in the face of the ongoing protest following which Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as interim president.
Trouble Practicing For Matches: Karunaratne Praises India For Help
The Sri Lankan pacer said that he is supposed to go to Colombo and other places for practices and club season but he is unsure of what will happen due to fuel shortage.
"Asia Cup is coming and LPL is also scheduled this year. I do not know what will happen because I have to go to Colombo and different places for the practices and to attend club season. Due to fuel shortage, I cannot go to the practices. For two days I did not go anywhere because I am in a long queues for petrol. Luckily I got it today but for ten thousand rupees that will last maximum two to three days."
Chamika Karunaratne
However, amidst all the hardships, the cricketer praised India for extending help during the crisis and said that India is like a brother country.
"India is like a brother country to us. They are helping us a lot. I would like to thank them. We know we are having a big problem and India always supports us. We have a rich history with India. We know that we are struggling, but thanks to India for everything and we will keep getting better and better."