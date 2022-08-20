DGCA Suspends License of SpiceJet Pilot Over Turbulent Mumbai-Durgapur Flight

SpiceJet.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@flyspicejet)
Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the licence of a SpiceJet pilot for six months following an incident where the airline's flight from Mumbai to Durgapur had faced severe turbulence and resulted in injuries to many passengers in May.
In the incident that happened on 1 May, as many as 14 passengers and 3 cabin crew members were injured.
There were no comments on the issue from SpiceJet.
Since it was a serious incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was probing the matter.
As many as 195 people, including 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew members were onboard the flight.
Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said the 14 passengers and 3 cabin crew members suffered injuries related to head, spine, shoulder, forehead and face.
In recent months, various SpiceJet flights have faced issues, including technical problems.
On 27 July, DGCA ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks in the wake of multiple incidents.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)