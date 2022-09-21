Speeding Truck Kills 4 in Delhi, Injures 2 Sleeping on the Road Divider

A speeding truck in the wee hours of Wednesday, 21 September, mowed down four people and injured two others who were sleeping on the road divider in Delhi's Seemapuri.

The incident happened at around 1:51 am at the DTC Depot traffic signal in the city.

While two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead and the fourth died during treatment, the police said, as per PTI.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the truck driver was driving rashly and speeding negligently when he ran over the victims.