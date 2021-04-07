Telangana HC Pulls up Government for Poor COVID-19 Testing 

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, 7 April, pulled up the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana state government for poor RT-PCR testing and vaccination numbers. The High Court observed that measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection were not being followed in the state. The court instructed the state to file a fresh status report within 48 hours on the steps taken to tackle the spread.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on COVID-19 related issues. The court noted that the RT-PCR tests conducted in the state is less than 10% of all diagnostic tests being carried out in certain districts. The court expressed concern that despite expert opinion that RT-PCR tests are more accurate than Rapid Antigen tests, the state was not carrying out enough RT-PCR testing.