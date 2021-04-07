Telangana HC Pulls up Government for Poor COVID-19 Testing 

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, 7 April, pulled up the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana state government for poor RT-PCR testing and vaccination numbers. The High Court observed that measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection were not being followed in the state. The court instructed the state to file a fresh status report within 48 hours on the steps taken to tackle the spread.
A bench consisting of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on COVID-19 related issues. The court noted that the RT-PCR tests conducted in the state is less than 10% of all diagnostic tests being carried out in certain districts. The court expressed concern that despite expert opinion that RT-PCR tests are more accurate than Rapid Antigen tests, the state was not carrying out enough RT-PCR testing.
Taking the Warangal (Urban) district as an example, the court pointed out that while 4,000 Rapid Antigen tests had been carried out, in comparison only 1,400 RT-PCR tests had been done.
The CJ also stated that the court would be compelled to pass directions to the state government if it failed to tackle the pandemic. She further added that it was not up to the court to run the state, reported The Hindu.
The court also told the state government that there was no need to shut hotels and restaurants but directed it to take steps to contain occupancy rate as a means to reduce the spread of the disease.
(This article was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
