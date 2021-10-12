'Some Try to Damage Country's Image in Name of Human Rights Violation': PM Modi

"In recent years, some people have started interpreting human rights in their own way, looking at their own interests. In the same type of incident some people see human rights violation and in some other similar incident the same people do not see human rights violation," he added.

"Human rights should not be only about rights, but also duties. The two should be discussed together, not separately. Other than awareness of their rights, each individual must abide by their duties," the prime minister said.