Two Soldiers Killed and One Injured in Fratricide Incident in Poonch Army Camp

An Army jawan allegedly shot dead his colleague and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, 15 July.

According to the report, at around 5.30 am, while participating in a road opening party (RoP) activity in the Surankote region, Naik Imtiyaz Ahmed and Sepoy Ibrar got into an altercation. In a flash of rage, Ahmed pulled out his service weapon and started shooting, instantly killing Ibrar and wounding two other soldiers, reported PTI.