Slight Dip in Delhi Heat Day After Touching 49 Degrees: What To Expect Today

An extreme heatwave in India and Pakistan has left more than a billion people facing temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degrees Celsius on Monday, 16 May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on its website, suggesting a dip in temperatures across the city.
Meanwhile, senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that the temperatures would "come down to 43-44 degrees."
The prediction comes a day after parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh experienced temperatures around 49 degrees Celsius, as the northern part of the country reels under a destructive heatwave.
"For Safdarjung, it will be 42-43 degrees Celsius. Western Disturbance has come, cloud increased. So, there'll be a relief from tomorrow for three to four days. Then temperature will rise again," news agency ANI quoted him as saying on Monday.
He added, "As per the 11:30 am observation, temperature has already fallen by 2-3 degrees Celsius. So, as per our observation, today (Monday) temperature will be 2-3 degrees Celsius lower than what was observed yesterday."
IMD official Jenamani said that the heatwave across North India is likely to ebb by Tuesday, leading to lower temperatures for four days.
"Yesterday's heatwave was the most severe. The peak is over," he told news agency ANI on Monday.
Haryana, Jammu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are in the midst of record-breaking heatwaves.
March 2022 was recorded as the hottest March in 122 years from 1901-2022. April was not far behind, with Northwest and Central India being the hottest in the same time period.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)