Moose Wala's Father Gets Son's Face Tattooed on Arm, Mother Gets Gurmukhi Verse

In a heartfelt tribute, Balkaur Singh, the father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, got his son's face tattooed on his forearm, while his mother Charan Kaur got a Gurmukhi verse tattoo done.
In a video posted on the singer's Instagram page, a tattoo artist can be seen inking Moose Wala's face from a photo of him on a phone.
The tattoo shows the singer posing with a gun. Below it is written 'Sarwan Putt' in Gurmukhi, which translates to 'obedient and affectionate son.' The same verse has been tattooed on Moose Wala's mother's arm.
Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.
The Punjab Police had on 20 July gunned down two gangsters allegedly involved in the murder of the singer. The two were killed in an encounter between the police and the gangsters in Amritsar's Bhakna village.
The gangsters involved were Manpreet 'Manu' Kussa and Jagroop Roopa, whom the Punjab Police had identified through CCTV footage of the killing of Moose Wala.
Roopa and Kussa were both from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. Jaggu operates in the Majha region of Punjab and is part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's syndicate. According to the police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the "mastermind" behind Moose Wala's killing.
