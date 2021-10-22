6 Police Officers, Including Lakhimpur Case SIT Head, Transferred by UP Govt

Six IPS officers of the Uttar Pradesh Police, including the head of the special investigation team probing the Lakhimpur violence case, were transferred by the state government.
Of the six, three officers hold the inspector general rank, while the rest hold the sub inspector general rank.
Agarwal has been heading the SIT that that is looking into the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest of 3 October, wherein 8 people had died. According to a Times of India report, Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel has indicated that Agarwal will continue to preside over the SIT.
Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son.
The minister's son, Ashish Misra, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on 11 October. 8 more persons, including a local BJP leader and associates of Misra's son, have also been arrested.
(With inputs from Times of India)
