Smriti Irani-Silly Souls Bar Case: HC Tells Congress Leaders to Delete Tweets

Amid a growing controversy surrounding Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter, Goa's excise commissioner will on Friday, 29 July, hear a complaint on alleged irregularities in the licensing of an upmarket restaurant in Assagao.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 29 July, issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'Souza in relation to the civil defamation suit filed by Union minister Smriti Irani, in which she accused the Opposition of making 'baseless allegations' against her daughter.
Further, the court underlined that in case of non-compliance with the direction even after 24 hours, the social media platforms will be moved to take down the posts.
This comes after Congress leaders pressed for Irani's sacking from the Narendra Modi Cabinet, alleging that her daughter runs an "illegal bar" – Silly Souls – in Goa's Assagao.
Consequently, the Minister of Women and Child Development, as well as Minority Affairs has sought damages of over Rs 2 crore from the Congress leaders.
(This will be updated with more details.)