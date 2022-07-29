Smriti Irani-Silly Souls Bar Case: HC Tells Congress Leaders to Delete Tweets

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Smriti Irani-Silly Souls Bar Case: HC Tells Congress Leaders to Delete Tweets

Congress leaders had pressed for Irani's sacking from the Cabinet, alleging that her daughter ran an "illegal bar."
Amid a growing controversy surrounding Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter, Goa's excise commissioner will on Friday, 29 July, hear a complaint on alleged irregularities in the licensing of an upmarket restaurant in Assagao.

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 29 July, issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'Souza in relation to the civil defamation suit filed by Union minister Smriti Irani, in which she accused the Opposition of making 'baseless allegations' against her daughter.

HC Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the three Congress leaders to remove all tweets, retweets, posts, videos, and photos from social media pertaining to the allegations against the Union minister and her daughter.

Further, the court underlined that in case of non-compliance with the direction even after 24 hours, the social media platforms will be moved to take down the posts.

This comes after Congress leaders pressed for Irani's sacking from the Narendra Modi Cabinet, alleging that her daughter runs an "illegal bar" – Silly Souls – in Goa's Assagao.

Consequently, the Minister of Women and Child Development, as well as Minority Affairs has sought damages of over Rs 2 crore from the Congress leaders.

(This will be updated with more details.)

