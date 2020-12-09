On Day 14 of Protests, Farmers to Hold Meeting at Singhu at 12 pm

As the protest enters Day 14, agitating farmers continue to protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws at various borders of Delhi, central among them the Tikri and Singhu borders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday evening failed to resolve the deadlock over the farm laws and resulted in the sixth round of talks with the Centre scheduled for Wednesday being postponed.
The government will instead send a proposal to the farmers on Wednesday.
Farmer unions will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm on Wednesday. “The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over govt's proposal,” Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha stated on Tuesday evening.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, farm leaders lauded the success of the nationwide strike and have now sought permission for a new place to continue their protest – at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.
Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union stated that the meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah was positive and the government will give a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed.
“We want the withdrawal of the three farm bills but the government wants amendments in the bills,” said Rakesh Tikait.
Published: undefined