‘Who Harassed Poonawalla?’ SII Chief’s Claims Stir Twitter Storm

After Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla alleged in an interview that he was receiving threats in India – which forced him and his family to leave the country for London – journalists and politicians took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Amongst politicians who reacted were those from the Indian National Congress and the Shiv Sena.

When asked about the impact of the Kumbh Mela and the Assembly elections on the second COVID wave in India, Poonawalla, in the explosive interview to The Times in London, said that his “head would be chopped off” if he answered on such a “sensitive” matter.